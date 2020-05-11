The “Fear of Drying Out” (#FODO) challenge launched by Captain Gui Garcia and Cathryn Castle Garcia last week has been growing strongly, and now is your chance to help out and make it grow more, by sharing how you are staying “Scuba Ready.”

The challenge is open to all divers and freedivers and is aimed at being light-hearted and fun. To take part in the challenge, simply produce a short video of you undertaking an activity to remain scuba ready. Simply post your video to social media and tag it with #FODOChallenge and #FightFODO, and you’re done.

A quick search online will show you how divers and freedivers around the world are coping with FODO in their own unique and humorous way.

You can check out a video of the FODO challenge below.