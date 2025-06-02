The Dive Bus Curacao Celebrates 20 Years In Diving

The Dive Bus on Curacao is celebrating its 20th year of operation.

From humble beginnings in a small shack on the beach in Marie Pampoen, the company has grown into one of the most popular and respected dive operators in the Caribbean.

Established in 2005 with nothing more than a beach hut, a single van and a generous supply of Polar, The Dive Bus has faithfully upheld its original vision: delivering eco-friendly, high-quality diving that is both enjoyable and accessible.

Two decades later, it has grown and blossomed into a PADI 5 Star Instructor Development Resort, working with PADI Platinum Course Director Leo Saldunbides to offer everything from guided shore dives packed with fun to advanced PADI training in Curaçao’s inviting, crystal-clear waters.

To mark the big occasion and 20 years in diving, The Dive Bus is hosting a two-week birthday bash. The event will take place from October 18 to November 1, 2025. The celebration will feature:

Guided Dive Packages including the Legendary Picnic Sandwiches with Pringles

BBQ event

Sunset Cruise with our favourite close friends at BlueFinn Charters

A visit to Sol Food Restaurant (home of the island’s best pizzas and brownies!)

Sundowner Happy Hours at The Dive Bus’ new partner in crime, Merakii Seaview Escape Curaçao

Spaces for the birthday celebration are limited. However, booking is now open, with special packages available until July 31, 2025.

According to Mark and Suzy, the owners of the Dive Bus Curacao:

“We never set out to build a dive empire. We just wanted to offer great diving, with great people, in a great location—and to do it responsibly. We’re beyond proud of how far we’ve come, and we’re so grateful to all the divers, staff and friends who’ve been part of the ride.”

You can find out more information about the Dive Bus here.