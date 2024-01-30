Tuesday, January 30, 2024
Scuba Diving

The First Bachelor of Diving Safety Management Students Graduate

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

-

The First Bachelor of Diving Safety Management Students Graduate
The First Bachelor of Diving Safety Management Students Graduate

The inaugural graduates of the Bachelor of Science in Diving Safety Management recently completed their education and received their degrees.

The graduation comes only six years after the program was first imagined and a mere three years since its inception. The program is specifically aimed at diving professionals and aims to raise the standards in the industry.

The first cohort of graduates were presented with their degrees alongside other students at a ceremony at the Mediterranean Conference Centre in Valletta, Malta, on December 4, 2023. This year’s graduation speech was given by one of the new Diving Safety Management graduates.

According to the DAN Europe CEO Alessandro Marroni, who was present at the graduation ceremony:

“Thanks to all those involved – organizers, partners, faculty, stakeholders. I started this journey six years ago with many hopes but also many uncertainties. It is particularly gratifying to witness how the science of diving safety has now gained academic dignity. Congratulations to the students, Audrey, Paul, Ray, and Tiit. Their dedication, passion, and commitment will undoubtedly make a significant impact on the future of diving safety.”

Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
104,243FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
12,700FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2024 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US