The ‘Ocean Tribute’ Award Goes To ECOP AFRICA

The “Ocean Tribute” award has been awarded to ECOP AFRICA at this year’s boot Düsseldorf show.

The award has been given since 2018, and is awarded by the Prince Albert II Foundation and the German Ocean Foundation and is worth €20,000/~US$21,746.

ECOP AFRICA has a vision of developing sustainable aquaculture and nature-based carbon sequestration on the continent.

The award was announced by German Ocean Foundation Chairman Laudator Frank Schweikert at the BLUE MOTION NIGHT.

During the ceremony, Boot Düsseldorf Director Petros Michelidakis stated:

“Our oceans also play an important role in the climate balance, and we hope that the ‘ocean tribute’ award will attract more supporters to this important cause. We have taken the United Nations sustainability guidelines as our guiding principle: to conserve the oceans, seas and marine resources in the interests of sustainable development, or to restore what has been destroyed.”