Friday, February 2, 2024
Scuba Diving

The ‘Ocean Tribute’ Award Goes To ECOP AFRICA

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

-

Boot Dusseldorf Trade Show Holding Watersport Video Contest
Boot Dusseldorf Trade Show Holding Watersport Video Contest

The “Ocean Tribute” award has been awarded to ECOP AFRICA at this year’s boot Düsseldorf show.

The award has been given since 2018, and is awarded by the Prince Albert II Foundation and the German Ocean Foundation and is worth €20,000/~US$21,746.

ECOP AFRICA has a vision of developing sustainable aquaculture and nature-based carbon sequestration on the continent.

The award was announced by German Ocean Foundation Chairman Laudator Frank Schweikert at the BLUE MOTION NIGHT.

During the ceremony, Boot Düsseldorf Director Petros Michelidakis stated:

“Our oceans also play an important role in the climate balance, and we hope that the ‘ocean tribute’ award will attract more supporters to this important cause. We have taken the United Nations sustainability guidelines as our guiding principle: to conserve the oceans, seas and marine resources in the interests of sustainable development, or to restore what has been destroyed.”

ECOP AFRICA Wins Award At boot Dusseldorf
ECOP AFRICA Wins ‘Ocean Tribute’ Award At boot Dusseldorf
Sourcethescubanews.com
Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
104,397FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
12,900FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2024 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US