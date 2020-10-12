Thursday, October 15, 2020
‘The Secret of Rosalita Flats’ Now Available To Read

By Sam Helmy

Secret of Rosalita Flats
Tim W. Jackson’s latest novel “The Secret of Rosalita Flats” has been released and is now available to download.

The book is set in the Caribbean and has a strong scuba theme, which comes as no surprise since it’s written by a captain and diving instructor.

The book follows the adventures of the hapless Cal, as he tries to sell the house he inherited on Blacktip Island. Along the way, he has to figure out what his old man was involved with, avoid the local bad guys, and figure out why sharks keep showing up every time he gets in the water.

Along the way, Cal and the beautiful scuba instructor Marina will try to solve “The Secret of Rosalita Flats.”

The book is available on Goodreads and on Amazon.

Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life!

