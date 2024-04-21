Sunday, April 21, 2024
The Shark Trust Wants Your Citizen Science Data

By Sam Helmy

Paralenz, ZuBlu Announce A New Environmental Preservation Partnership

The Shark Trust announced that it is asking the public for shark data to celebrate Citizen Science Month.

Typically, the Shark Trust wants data on sharks and rays you encounter on your dives and egg cases you may find on the beach. This time around, they are asking for more information about a couple of specific species of shark.

The Trust wants to know if you have any sightings of the following two species of shark:

  • Oceanic Whitetip
  • Basking Shark

Additionally, if you’re lucky enough to grab a photo of the Oceanic Whitetip, submit it to the trust. You are in for a chance to win a Shark Trust T-shirt and mug.

You can find out more about the Shark Trust here

Find out more about the Shark Trust egg case hunt here, and you can record a shark sighting here.

Sourcethescubanews.com
Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

