The Shark Trust Wants Your Citizen Science Data

The Shark Trust announced that it is asking the public for shark data to celebrate Citizen Science Month.

Typically, the Shark Trust wants data on sharks and rays you encounter on your dives and egg cases you may find on the beach. This time around, they are asking for more information about a couple of specific species of shark.

The Trust wants to know if you have any sightings of the following two species of shark:

Oceanic Whitetip

Basking Shark

Additionally, if you’re lucky enough to grab a photo of the Oceanic Whitetip, submit it to the trust. You are in for a chance to win a Shark Trust T-shirt and mug.

You can find out more about the Shark Trust here.

Find out more about the Shark Trust egg case hunt here, and you can record a shark sighting here.