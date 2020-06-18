Applications For Zale Parry Scholarship Now Open

Applications for the 15th annual Zale Parry Scholarship are now open, according to the Academy of Underwater Arts and Sciences (AUAS).

The main aim of the scholarship is to help fund individuals who want to pursue a career in a wide range of marine-related fields, including hyperbaric research, ocean exploration, dive equipment, and conservation.

To qualify for the Zale Parry Scholarship, candidates must be meet the following requirements:

A citizen of North America.

Be a certified scuba diver.

Be a graduate student (Masters or Ph.D.) enrolled at an accredited college or university.

Be able to demonstrate a financial need.

The scholarship is named after the renowned Zale Parry, who pioneered ocean exploration and dive safety, as well as having a successful career as an underwater photographer and actress.

The application postmark deadline is August 31st, 2020.

You can submit an application for the Zale Parry Scholarship here.