Scuba Diving

Applications For Zale Parry Scholarship Now Open

By Sam Helmy

Zale Parry
Applications for the 15th annual Zale Parry Scholarship are now open, according to the Academy of Underwater Arts and Sciences (AUAS).

The main aim of the scholarship is to help fund individuals who want to pursue a career in a wide range of marine-related fields, including hyperbaric research, ocean exploration, dive equipment, and conservation.

To qualify for the Zale Parry Scholarship, candidates must be meet the following requirements:

  • A citizen of North America.
  • Be a certified scuba diver.
  • Be a graduate student (Masters or Ph.D.) enrolled at an accredited college or university.
  • Be able to demonstrate a financial need.

The scholarship is named after the renowned Zale Parry, who pioneered ocean exploration and dive safety, as well as having a successful career as an underwater photographer and actress.

The application postmark deadline is August 31st, 2020.

You can submit an application for the Zale Parry Scholarship here.

Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life!

