Two Shops In Cozumel Announce They Are Reopening

Both Casa Del Mar and Cozumel Marine World have announced that they are open for business and have welcomed their first guests back already.

The companies hope to continue to expand there offering whilst still maintaining all the safety and health precautions need to stay safe in the time of COVID-19.

According to Cas Del Mar Cozumel:

“We are excited to have guests returning to the hotel and our amazing diving. Our underwater friends have missed their diving buddies.”

Casa Del Mar aims to welcome over 50 guests the following week, which will enable the establishment to function, yet keep guests safe and avoid overcrowding.

