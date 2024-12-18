UK Government Says Recent Red Sea Liveaboard Accidents Cause For ‘Serious Concern’

British government investigators are taking a hard look at the recent spate of dive boat accidents in the Red Sea involving UK citizens.

From April 2023 to November 2024, at least three liveaboards in the Red Sea capsized or caught fire, resulting in the deaths of several British nationals.

According to the Marine Accident Investigation Branch:

“Following the protocols in the IMO Casualty Investigation Code, the MAIB has formally registered the UK as a Substantially Interested State in the Egyptian safety investigations into these accidents.

“From the evidence the MAIB has obtained so far there is cause for serious concern about the safety of some of the Egyptian dive boats operating in the Red Sea. The Chief Inspector of Marine Accidents has written to the Egyptian Authority for Maritime Safety (EAMS) setting out his concerns and seeking full participation in the EAMS investigations. In the meantime, the MAIB is preparing a safety bulletin for publication setting out the areas of concern that individuals intending an afloat-based diving holiday in the region should take into account before booking.”