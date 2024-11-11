Monday, November 11, 2024
Underwater Imaging

Underwater Photographer of the Year 2025 Contest Now Taking Entries

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

-

Underwater Photographer of the Year 2024 (Image credit- Alex Dawson)
Underwater Photographer of the Year 2024 (Image credit- Alex Dawson)

The 2025 Underwater Photographer of the Year contest is now taking entries.

The deadline for entries is through January 4, 2025. The winner of the award will be announced later in the year at a ceremony in Mayfair, London.

Photos can be submitted in a host of categories, including:

    1. Wide Angle.
    2. Macro.
    3. Wrecks.
    4. Behavior.
    5. Portrait.
    6. Coral Reefs.
    7. Black & White.
    8. Compact.
    9. Up & Coming.
    10. British Waters Wide Angle.
    11. British Waters Macro.
    12. British Waters Living Together.

Commenting on the competition launch, the Chair of the judges, Alex Mustard, stated:

“UPY is the most important contest for underwater photographers, and is always packed with astonishing images being revealed for the first time. 2025 marks 60 years since Phil Smith was first awarded the title Underwater Photographer of the Year. Today the contest is truly international with winning images coming from across the globe. Our last three overall winners were taken under ice in the Arctic Ocean, in the tannin-stained waters of the Amazon River, and at night close to the equator in the Maldives. The contest is open to all styles of underwater photography; pictures taken in flooded mines to swimming pools have been awarded previously.”

You can find out more information here

Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
112,156FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
13,177FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2024 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US