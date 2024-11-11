Underwater Photographer of the Year 2025 Contest Now Taking Entries

The 2025 Underwater Photographer of the Year contest is now taking entries.

The deadline for entries is through January 4, 2025. The winner of the award will be announced later in the year at a ceremony in Mayfair, London.

Photos can be submitted in a host of categories, including:

Wide Angle. Macro. Wrecks. Behavior. Portrait. Coral Reefs. Black & White. Compact. Up & Coming. British Waters Wide Angle. British Waters Macro. British Waters Living Together.

Commenting on the competition launch, the Chair of the judges, Alex Mustard, stated:

“UPY is the most important contest for underwater photographers, and is always packed with astonishing images being revealed for the first time. 2025 marks 60 years since Phil Smith was first awarded the title Underwater Photographer of the Year. Today the contest is truly international with winning images coming from across the globe. Our last three overall winners were taken under ice in the Arctic Ocean, in the tannin-stained waters of the Amazon River, and at night close to the equator in the Maldives. The contest is open to all styles of underwater photography; pictures taken in flooded mines to swimming pools have been awarded previously.”

