Updated Oceanic+ App Now Has Freedive Mode For Apple Watch Ultra

Huish Outdoors this week launched an update to the Oceanic+ dive app that now supports a new freediving mode for the Apple Watch Ultra and Apple Watch Ultra 2 down to to 130ft/40m.

Freedive Mode

The new Freedive mode is packed with advanced features specific to training and freediving with custom alarms for target depth, max dive time, sequential depth, surface time and max session time. For each alarm, the diver will receive both haptic and visual notifications. Additional features include surface heart rate tracking, heart rate training zones, surface data and more.

Freedive mode includes a feature called “Stealth Mode” which will automatically dim the screen while underwater. Stealth mode disables all haptics and alarms and reduces the display brightness by 90% while diving. The newr feature ensures freedivers won’t startle the fish during their dive. When back on the surface, the display automatically goes back to normal brightness, keeping all surface alarms intact to help fine-tune training.

With a click of the logbook, a detailed view of each individual dive made is shown. This includes the total session time, max dive time, max depth achieved, total number of dives and coldest water temperature. Each dive can also be seen on a map with a start and ending point.

Oceanic+ on iPhone offers a closer view of freedives in much more detail than on the Apple Watch Ultra. All dives are automatically saved in the logbook, showing individual session statistics with detailed dive information, and an overall summary. This includes ascent and descent times, heart rate data from each session to provide a recovery assessment, relaxation improvement and enhancing carbon dioxide recovery resistance.

Additional Updates

Oceanic+ has several other new updates.

The new “Activity Map” on Oceanic+ allows divers to visualize their dives on a global mat, showing hotspots with color-coded indicators for different modes, such as scuba or freedive. Divers can also enter beginning and ending tank pressure and tank type in their Oceanic+ logbook, as well as export all dives to their preferred logbook.

According to Huish Outdoors CEO Mike Huish:

“Oceanic+ continues to expand its capabilities. Now with Freedive mode on Apple Watch Ultra and the many additional improvements to the app including advanced photo and video color-correction, Oceanic+ improves the way we will share our underwater adventures.”

Planning for dives is now easier with what Huish Outdoors calls “Diver Generated Content” which provides real-time water temperatures at various depths as reported by the diving community. The new Weight Planner assists divers in determining the right amount of ballast needed for their dive.

The updated logbook also allows divers to instantly share their dive stories. Dive photos and videos taken with the Oceanic+ Dive Housing are now seamlessly integrated into their logs, allowing divers to overlay their dive profile alongside visuals to tell a complete story.

Additionally, Oceanic+ 2.0 has advanced editing capabilities for photos and videos taken with the Oceanic+ Dive Housing. The free version includes automatic color correction for both photos and videos, while the premium version allows access to advanced editing – adjust blue or green color dominance in images and videos; utilize keyframes to make color corrections throughout videos; and the ability to apply color correction to imported media, even if taken with other devices.

The Oceanic+ app is subscription-based and includes a free version and a paid subscription for more advanced photo and dive computer features as well as freediving. The app can be downloaded on the Apple App Store.