Sunday, October 22, 2023
Scuba Diving

US Coast Guard Approves DAN First Aid Courses

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

U.S. Coast Guard rescue swimmer
The Divers Alert Network announced that its first aid courses are now approved as qualifying training by the US Coast Guard.

The approval applies to the latest edition of DAN’s first aid and CPR course (version 3.0). According to the Coast Guard, the course training meets or exceeds the requirements to receive a merchant mariner credential.

This is no new feat for DAN, since previous versions of the course also met the criteria and were approved by the Coast Guard. While they were developed with diving in mind, DAN courses deliver on a much bigger scope. All current DAN courses meet ILCOR and AHA guidelines, and their content applies to everyday scenarios, not just diving situations.

DAN also offers courses more tailored to the diving environment, covering first aid for marine life injuries, oxygen provision, AED use, and neurological assessments.

Sam Helmy
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

