Voting for the 2023 Wave Makers Award is now open to DEMA Members.

The Wave Makers Award aims to recognize professionals who have been working in the industry for five years or less and have made a significant contribution to the industry during that time.

The deadline to vote is 4:00 p.m. US Pacific Time on Tuesday, November 7th, 2023.

Be aware that you’ll need to log in using your 2023 DEMA Member username and password in order to vote.

You can log in to vote here.