Walmart & Sam’s Club Introduce New Fishing Standards

In a move welcomed by environmental campaigners, Walmart and Sam’s Club are introducing new fishing rules.

The new transparency rules are aimed at helping the organization deliver a sustainable fish and seafood product to its customers.

The new standards will enhance transparency and data collection in the tuna supply chain. The move is aimed at addressing issues like accidental by-catch, lost gear and illegal fishing activities.

The new standards will apply to Walmart USA, Walmart Canada and Sam’s Club.

The new standards demand that by 2027, suppliers only source from tuna vessels that have 100% observer monitoring, either human or electronic. The move aims to build confidence in the consumer that what they put on their plate is sourced from a sustainable source and has been harvested ethically and legally.