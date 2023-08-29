Tuesday, August 29, 2023
Ocean

Walmart & Sam’s Club Introduce New Fishing Standards

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

-

Fishing Boat (AdobeStock)
Fishing Boat (AdobeStock)

In a move welcomed by environmental campaigners, Walmart and Sam’s Club are introducing new fishing rules.

The new transparency rules are aimed at helping the organization deliver a sustainable fish and seafood product to its customers.

The new standards will enhance transparency and data collection in the tuna supply chain. The move is aimed at addressing issues like accidental by-catch, lost gear and illegal fishing activities.

The new standards will apply to Walmart USA, Walmart Canada and Sam’s Club.

The new standards demand that by 2027, suppliers only source from tuna vessels that have 100% observer monitoring, either human or electronic. The move aims to build confidence in the consumer that what they put on their plate is sourced from a sustainable source and has been harvested ethically and legally.

Sourcesupermarketnews.co.nz
Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
98,858FollowersFollow
2,719FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
6,843FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,080SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

;

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2023 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US