With Dive Season Approaching, DEMA Shares Safety Posters

As the official dive season quickly approaches in the Northern Hemisphere, the Diving Equipment & Marketing Association is reminding divers that the organization’s popular dive safety posters are still available.

The Dive Flag Awareness Poster helps to reinforce dive flag awareness for both divers and boaters.

The Snorkeling Safety & Preparation Poster boosts preparedness for a snorkeling adventure and provides tips for dive shop customers to make the most of their experience.

According to DEMA:

“These safety posters are part of DEMA’s ongoing efforts to increase awareness of safety measures when participating in these activities and sharing the water.”

You can download hi-res versions of the complimentary posters to print or share with your local diving and boating communities at dema.org.