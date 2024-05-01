Wednesday, May 1, 2024
With Dive Season Approaching, DEMA Shares Safety Posters

John Liang
By John Liang

-

DEMA's Dive Flag Awareness Poster
DEMA's Dive Flag Awareness Poster

As the official dive season quickly approaches in the Northern Hemisphere, the Diving Equipment & Marketing Association is reminding divers that the organization’s popular dive safety posters are still available.

The Dive Flag Awareness Poster helps to reinforce dive flag awareness for both divers and boaters.

DEMA's Snorkeling Poster
DEMA’s Dive Flag Awareness Poster

The Snorkeling Safety & Preparation Poster boosts preparedness for a snorkeling adventure and provides tips for dive shop customers to make the most of their experience.

DEMA's Snorkeling Poster
DEMA’s Snorkeling Poster

According to DEMA:

“These safety posters are part of DEMA’s ongoing efforts to increase awareness of safety measures when participating in these activities and sharing the water.”

You can download hi-res versions of the complimentary posters to print or share with your local diving and boating communities at dema.org.

John Liang
John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

