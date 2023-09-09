World Shootout Unveils New Online ‘Diver’s Wallet’

The folks at World Shootout have introduced the new “Diver’s Wallet,” a single online page where you can store your diving certificates, dive insurance as well as a digital dive log.

The free service is meant to “streamline and improve the relationship between divers, dive clubs, Resorts, Liveaboards and tour operators, save paperwork and arrive ready to dive.”

According to World Shootout:

“Now on one personal page you can enter from anywhere, update your diving certificates, check the status of [your] diving insurance, [whether] it’s valid/or needs a renewal and the latest three dives in the digital diving log.

“You can view, print and send by email or WhatsApp the requirements concentrated in one page to the diving club.”

To get started, go to idiveglobal.com.