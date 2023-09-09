Saturday, September 9, 2023
World Shootout Unveils New Online ‘Diver’s Wallet’

John Liang
By John Liang

-

The folks at World Shootout have introduced the new “Diver’s Wallet,” a single online page where you can store your diving certificates, dive insurance as well as a digital dive log.

The free service is meant to “streamline and improve the relationship between divers, dive clubs, Resorts, Liveaboards and tour operators, save paperwork and arrive ready to dive.”

According to World Shootout:

“Now on one personal page you can enter from anywhere, update your diving certificates, check the status of [your] diving insurance, [whether] it’s valid/or needs a renewal and the latest three dives in the digital diving log.

“You can view, print and send by email or WhatsApp the requirements concentrated in one page to the diving club.”

To get started, go to idiveglobal.com.

Sourceworldshootout.org
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

