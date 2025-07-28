Wreck of World War II Imperial Japanese Navy Destroyer Found

A team of scientists and explorers have successfully located the wreck of the World War II Imperial Japanese Navy destroyer Teruzuki.

The team found the vessel in over 800 meters/2,625 feet of water around the Solomon Islands. The work was conducted by a team aboard the Ocean Exploration Trust’s Exploration Vessel (E/V) Nautilus.

The Teruzuki was commissioned in 1942 and was sunk in the battles off Guadalcanal. Due to the secretive nature of the Japanese Imperial Navy of the time, no images of the vessel exist today. Consequently, the discovery is the first time human eyes have seen the Teruzuki in a generation.

Commenting on the discovery, Hiroshi Ishii, Nautilus science team member and Program-Specific Researcher at the Center for Southeast Asian Area Studies (CSEAS), Kyoto University, stated:

“I feel so lucky to see this ship. The fact that we have not seen Teruzuki in over 80 years underscores the importance of recording maritime heritage now. As a Japanese person, I appreciate the opportunity to witness part of our history and to be part of an international team shedding light on this campaign, which is important to all of our nations’ history.”

While Phil Hartmeyer, marine archaeologist from NOAA Ocean Exploration who has been participating in expedition dives from shore, added:

“The discovery of Rear Admiral Tanaka’s flagship Teruzuki was made by a multidisciplinary, international team who together documented its remains, uncovering Teruzuki’s significance to former combatant, and now allied, nations,,, Only by exploring our planet’s unknown waters can these significant stories of sacrifice and human connection to our ocean be brought to light.”

Check out a video about the discovery below.