Young British Prince ‘Loves’ To Scuba Dive

Eleven-year-old Prince George, the oldest son of Prince William and Kate Middleton, has apparently taken a keen interest in scuba diving.

According to Hello! Magazine, Prince William is quoted as saying:

“George loves scuba diving. He’s 11 years old. We took him under thinking he would freak out. He absolutely loves it. It’s just introducing him to the world of water.”

William himself also loves to dive, having gone diving with his wife during a royal tour to the Caribbean in 2022.

But Prince William’s family isn’t the only one of royal blood to have a love for the underwater world.

Princess Eugenie, daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, has been an ambassador for the Blue Marine Foundation since 2021, and in 2022 she launched the “Ocean Advocate Series” that highlights conversations with ocean advocates on how to preserve the marine environment.