Tuesday, October 8, 2024
Young British Prince ‘Loves’ To Scuba Dive

John Liang
By John Liang

The Prince and Princess of Wales go diving with 2021 #EarthshotPrize winner Coral Vita (Image credit: YouTube)
The Prince and Princess of Wales go diving with 2021 #EarthshotPrize winner Coral Vita (Image credit: YouTube)

Eleven-year-old Prince George, the oldest son of Prince William and Kate Middleton, has apparently taken a keen interest in scuba diving.

According to Hello! Magazine, Prince William is quoted as saying:

“George loves scuba diving. He’s 11 years old. We took him under thinking he would freak out. He absolutely loves it. It’s just introducing him to the world of water.”

William himself also loves to dive, having gone diving with his wife during a royal tour to the Caribbean in 2022.

But Prince William’s family isn’t the only one of royal blood to have a love for the underwater world.

Princess Eugenie, daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, has been an ambassador for the Blue Marine Foundation since 2021, and in 2022 she launched the “Ocean Advocate Series” that highlights conversations with ocean advocates on how to preserve the marine environment.

John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

