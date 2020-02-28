The dates of Cozumel Marine World’s 2020 Instructor Development Courses have been announced.

The next course date (including the IDC and instructor examination) runs from April 26 through May 7, 2020. The courses are conducted at Cozumel Marine World, which is located next to Hotel Casa Del Mar resort in Cozumel.

The Instructor Development Courses are conducted by PADI Course Directors Jorge Marin and Alex Vina. Marin has over 30 years’ experience in the diving industry (10 years as an instructor and an impressive 23 years as a course director) and has certified over 2,500 students and 500 instructors.

