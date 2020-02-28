The dates for the annual Key Largo Lionfish Derby have been announced, and the event will be taking place on April 3-4, 2020.

The Derby is organized by the Reef Environmental Education Foundation and aims to combat invasive lionfish in the Florida keys.

During the event, participants can capture lionfish by spearing or netting, and participants can snorkel, scuba dive or freedive while doing so. Those taking part in the Derby can operate in teams of two to four people, and registration costs US$120/~£93 /~€111 per team.

The event will feature a wide range of prizes, including the most fish caught by a team, and the smallest and largest fish. The final judging for the competition will be held at 17:00 on Saturday, April 4, at Sharkey’s Sharkbite Grill.

The Lionfish Derby is not just about catching the fish, and there is a host of other activities taking place, including raffles, lionfish filleting and dissection lessons, games, and tastings of the many delicious ways lionfish can be cooked.

You can find out more information and register here.