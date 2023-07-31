2023 NOGI Awards Tickets Now Available

The Academy of Underwater Arts & Sciences (AUAS) has announced that tickets for the 2023 NOGI Awards Gala are now available for sale.

This year the awards gala will be held at Preservation Hall Ballroom at the Marriott Hotel in New Orleans, Louisiana, between 6:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. on November 15, 2023. You can now purchase tickets for the gala event and the gala program advertising options.

The 2023 NOGI Awards winners are as follows:

Abdulmohsen Abdulmalik Al-Sheikh – Distinguished Service award.

Lynn Funkhouser– Environment award.

James R. Holm, M.D. – Science award.

Amos Nachoum – Arts award.

Drew Richardson – Sports/Education award.

Commenting on this year’s awards the AUAS President Dan Orr stated:

“The NOGI Award is the oldest and most globally prestigious award in the recreational diving world, recognizing individuals who have made significant career contributions to the sport, the industry and the world in the Arts, Sciences, Environment, Sports/Education and through Distinguished Service.”

You can find our more and purchase tickets here.