A New Book On ‘How To Build A Career In Scuba’ Hits The Shelves

PADI Platinum Course Director Nick Derutter has published a new book encouraging and guiding divers who want to build a career in the diving industry.

The book is aimed at aspiring instructors and contains a treasure trove of information on establishing themselves in the industry, especially in the post-COVID-19 environment.

According to Derutter:

“Despite all the available media, I often notice that aspiring instructors enter their training either very underprepared or with false expectations of what it takes to succeed in this industry. At the same time, and paradoxically so, there’s this persistent notion that there’s no money to be made in diving. My goal is to set the record straight, get people in the right mindset and help them turn this career choice into a success story. 2020 was a very difficult year for many in our industry and we need motivated, positive ambassadors for the sport and the environment, now more than ever.”

The new book is available as a paperback or e-book, from both Amazon and Barnes&Noble.

