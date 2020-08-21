Saturday, August 22, 2020
Scuba Diving

A New Book On ‘How To Build A Career In Scuba’ Hits The Shelves

A New Book On 'How To Build A Career In Scuba' Hits The Shelves 1
By Sam Helmy

-

Nick Derutter's Career In Scuba
Nick Derutter's Career In Scuba book

PADI Platinum Course Director Nick Derutter has published a new book encouraging and guiding divers who want to build a career in the diving industry.

The book is aimed at aspiring instructors and contains a treasure trove of information on establishing themselves in the industry, especially in the post-COVID-19 environment.

According to Derutter:

“Despite all the available media, I often notice that aspiring instructors enter their training either very underprepared or with false expectations of what it takes to succeed in this industry. At the same time, and paradoxically so, there’s this persistent notion that there’s no money to be made in diving. My goal is to set the record straight, get people in the right mindset and help them turn this career choice into a success story. 2020 was a very difficult year for many in our industry and we need motivated, positive ambassadors for the sport and the environment, now more than ever.”

The new book is available as a paperback or e-book, from both Amazon and Barnes&Noble.

You can find out more information here.

Career In Scuba
Nick Derutter’s Career In Scuba

A New Book On 'How To Build A Career In Scuba' Hits The Shelves 3
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life!

RELATED ARTICLES

Scuba Diving

Halcyon Dive Systems Unveils Flare EXP Primary Light, Carbon Fiber Single Tank Adapter

John Liang -
Halcyon Dive Systems recently announced it has launched two new products: the Flare EXP dive light and the Carbon Fiber Single Tank Adapter (STA).
Read more
Scuba Diving

Check Out Oceanic’s New Duo and Discovery Masks

Sam Helmy -
Oceanic has announced the release of two new dive masks, the Duo and the Discovery.
Read more
Freediving

10 Important Advantages To Diving Locally

Victoria Brown -
Whether you are already an avid local diver or testing the waters in the search of fresh challenges there is no better time to consider the benefits of not getting on that plane and instead diving into what is locally available to fuel your underwater passion.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CONNECT WITH US

296,202FansLike
67,492FollowersFollow
2,448FollowersFollow
21,407FollowersFollow
25,242FollowersFollow
1,190SubscribersSubscribe

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2020 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US