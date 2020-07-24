A Short Film Blending The Ocean And Desert Is Released

G2G2 Productions has released a short, pandemic-themed film titled “The Mirage: A Pandemic Dream.”

The inspiration behind the film was the long, dry period the filmmakers experienced while in lockdown, where they spent a lot of time hiking and filming in the desert.

The filmmakers started to notice the similarities between desert landscapes and some marine landscapes. The similarities were such that the filmmakers joked they must be experiencing a mirage, which inspired the name of the film.

The movie takes the form of a dream blending imagery from the desert and underwater. It is dedicated to all those who have succumbed to COVID-19 and is available on Vimeo.

You can check out “The Mirage: A Pandemic Dream” below.