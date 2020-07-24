Saturday, July 25, 2020
Scuba Diving

A Short Film Blending The Ocean And Desert Is Released

By Sam Helmy

-

G2G2 Productions has released a short, pandemic-themed film titled “The Mirage: A Pandemic Dream.”

The inspiration behind the film was the long, dry period the filmmakers experienced while in lockdown, where they spent a lot of time hiking and filming in the desert.

The filmmakers started to notice the similarities between desert landscapes and some marine landscapes. The similarities were such that the filmmakers joked they must be experiencing a mirage, which inspired the name of the film.

The movie takes the form of a dream blending imagery from the desert and underwater. It is dedicated to all those who have succumbed to COVID-19 and is available on Vimeo.

You can check out “The Mirage: A Pandemic Dream” below.

Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life!

Scuba Diving

Catch Up With The Ocean Reef Facebook Live Event

Sam Helmy -
Ocean Reef hosted a live event titled "Are Full Face Masks going to change the future of diving?" The VOD is now available.
Read more
Scuba Diving

Girls That Scuba Announce Their First-Ever Ambassadors

John Liang -
Girls That Scuba have announced a new ambassadorship program with 10 female divers from around the world who will work closely with the female dive community to promote diverse women in diving.
Read more
Scuba Diving

Researchers Develop Underwater Wifi System

John Liang -
Researchers at the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) in Saudi Arabia have developed a wifi system for underwater devices.
Read more

A Short Film Blending The Ocean And Desert Is Released

Scuba Diving Sam Helmy -
G2G2 Productions have released a short film dedicated to the victims of COVID-19, that blends images from the desert and the undersea world.
Read more

Release Of ‘Avatar 2’ Delayed To 2022

Freediving John Liang -
The theatrical release of director James Cameron's highly-anticipated Avatar sequel -- a movie that will feature a high amount of underwater scenes with its actors freediving -- has been pushed back from December 2021 to December 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Read more

