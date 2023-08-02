Wednesday, August 2, 2023
Scuba Diving

Abingdon Unveils Updated Marina Dive Watch

John Liang
By John Liang

-

Abingdon Marina Caribbean Green Mother-of-Pearl Titanium Analog Automatic World Timer Dive Watch
Abingdon Marina Caribbean Green Mother-of-Pearl Titanium Analog Automatic World Timer Dive Watch

Abingdon Co. recently unveiled their new and improved Marina dive watch.

The Marina 2.0 features the brand’s first-ever lightweight Sandblasted Titanium Case and Band, developed as a result of customer feedback, specifically to minimize the reflectiveness and make it less attractive to sea life. The face has a slimmer vertical profile and the new Abingdon Co. logo inspired by the Valkyries of Norse mythology.

The sandblasted titanium complements the mother-of-pearl dials, available in Reef Red, Yellow Snapper, Caribbean Green and Pacific purple. Luminous dial options include Belize Black, Yacht (white) and Bahama Blue.

Additional Features include:

  • Water resistant up to 660 feet
  • Sapphire Crystal
  • Miyota 8215 Automatic movement
  • Power Reserve: 42 Hours
  • Uni-directional Diver’s bezel
  • Bi-directional rotating World Timer Function
  • Date and time function

The watch will retail for US$839/~€762 and be available on www.abingdonco.com as well as at various retail partners.

John Liang
John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
97,325FollowersFollow
2,712FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
6,823FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,080SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

;

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2023 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US