Abingdon Unveils Updated Marina Dive Watch

Abingdon Co. recently unveiled their new and improved Marina dive watch.
The Marina 2.0 features the brand’s first-ever lightweight Sandblasted Titanium Case and Band, developed as a result of customer feedback, specifically to minimize the reflectiveness and make it less attractive to sea life. The face has a slimmer vertical profile and the new Abingdon Co. logo inspired by the Valkyries of Norse mythology.
The sandblasted titanium complements the mother-of-pearl dials, available in Reef Red, Yellow Snapper, Caribbean Green and Pacific purple. Luminous dial options include Belize Black, Yacht (white) and Bahama Blue.
Additional Features include:
- Water resistant up to 660 feet
- Sapphire Crystal
- Miyota 8215 Automatic movement
- Power Reserve: 42 Hours
- Uni-directional Diver’s bezel
- Bi-directional rotating World Timer Function
- Date and time function
The watch will retail for US$839/~€762 and be available on www.abingdonco.com as well as at various retail partners.