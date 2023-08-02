Abingdon Unveils Updated Marina Dive Watch

Abingdon Co. recently unveiled their new and improved Marina dive watch.

The Marina 2.0 features the brand’s first-ever lightweight Sandblasted Titanium Case and Band, developed as a result of customer feedback, specifically to minimize the reflectiveness and make it less attractive to sea life. The face has a slimmer vertical profile and the new Abingdon Co. logo inspired by the Valkyries of Norse mythology.

The sandblasted titanium complements the mother-of-pearl dials, available in Reef Red, Yellow Snapper, Caribbean Green and Pacific purple. Luminous dial options include Belize Black, Yacht (white) and Bahama Blue.

Additional Features include:

Water resistant up to 660 feet

Sapphire Crystal

Miyota 8215 Automatic movement

Power Reserve: 42 Hours

Uni-directional Diver’s bezel

Bi-directional rotating World Timer Function

Date and time function

The watch will retail for US$839/~€762 and be available on www.abingdonco.com as well as at various retail partners.