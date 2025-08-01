Aggressor Adventures Announces a Mares Puck 4 Dive Computer Sweepstakes

The folks at Aggressor Adventures have announced a new sweepstakes in partnership with Mares.

One lucky winner will receive a Mares Puck 4 Dive Computer. The prize has a retail value of US$398/~€348.

The Mares Puck 4 offers intuitive navigation, advanced safety features and a sleek design—making it an essential addition to any diver’s gear.

Specific features on the Puck 4 include:

Tailor your dive with customizable gradient factors, providing a personalized and safe underwater experience Versatile Dive Modes: From air to nitrox and bottom timer, the Puck 4 adapts to your diving needs, offering flexibility for various dive profiles

Utilize the bottom timer mode with a resettable average depth and stopwatch, adding practicality to your dive experience Decompression Dive Planner: Plan your dives with precision using the decompression dive planner, allowing user-adjustable surface intervals for safer underwater excursions.

The user-replaceable CR 2450 battery ensures a reliable power source, with a lifespan of up to 100 dives Connectivity: Integrated Bluetooth enables direct connection to your smart device, facilitating easy data transfer and analysis via the Mares app.

Connect with the Mission Console for a comprehensive dive data overview Firmware Updates: Keep your dive computer up-to-date with firmware updates conveniently delivered through the Mares app

Participants can increase their chances of winning by completing a variety of bonus actions, such as:

• Watching exclusive Aggressor Adventures videos

• Visiting featured destination landing pages

• Referring friends to the sweepstakes

• Completing additional engagement activities

The sweepstakes ends on August 12, 2025.

To enter and view all bonus entry options, go to aggressor.com.