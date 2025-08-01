Aggressor Adventures Announces a Mares Puck 4 Dive Computer Sweepstakes

The folks at Aggressor Adventures have announced a new sweepstakes in partnership with Mares.
One lucky winner will receive a Mares Puck 4 Dive Computer. The prize has a retail value of US$398/~€348.
The Mares Puck 4 offers intuitive navigation, advanced safety features and a sleek design—making it an essential addition to any diver’s gear.
Specific features on the Puck 4 include:
- Customizable Bühlmann ZH-L16C Algorithm: Tailor your dive with customizable gradient factors, providing a personalized and safe underwater experience
- Versatile Dive Modes: From air to nitrox and bottom timer, the Puck 4 adapts to your diving needs, offering flexibility for various dive profiles
- Multigas Capability: Dive confidently with the ability to use up to three gases, ensuring you’re prepared for diverse underwater environments
- Segmented Display Excellence: The crystal-clear segment display, created with chip-on-glass technology and boasting 800 segments, ensures you stay informed with a quick glance
- Functional Bottom Timer: Utilize the bottom timer mode with a resettable average depth and stopwatch, adding practicality to your dive experience
- Decompression Dive Planner: Plan your dives with precision using the decompression dive planner, allowing user-adjustable surface intervals for safer underwater excursions.
- Digital Logbook: Keep track of your underwater journeys with a logbook capacity of 100 dives, complete with graphs accessible via the Mares app for comprehensive post-dive analysis
- Battery Life: The user-replaceable CR 2450 battery ensures a reliable power source, with a lifespan of up to 100 dives
- Connectivity: Integrated Bluetooth enables direct connection to your smart device, facilitating easy data transfer and analysis via the Mares app.
- Single-Button Control: Navigate with a single button, providing a user-friendly interface for hassle-free operation
- Adaptable Straps: Customize your experience by easily removing and replacing straps with a bungee for added comfort and flexibility
- Mission Console Compatibility: Connect with the Mission Console for a comprehensive dive data overview
- Firmware Updates: Keep your dive computer up-to-date with firmware updates conveniently delivered through the Mares app
Participants can increase their chances of winning by completing a variety of bonus actions, such as:
• Watching exclusive Aggressor Adventures videos
• Visiting featured destination landing pages
• Referring friends to the sweepstakes
• Completing additional engagement activities
The sweepstakes ends on August 12, 2025.
To enter and view all bonus entry options, go to aggressor.com.