Friday, August 1, 2025
Aggressor Adventures Announces a Mares Puck 4 Dive Computer Sweepstakes

John Liang
By John Liang

-

The folks at Aggressor Adventures have announced a new sweepstakes in partnership with Mares.

One lucky winner will receive a Mares Puck 4 Dive Computer. The prize has a retail value of US$398/~€348.

 

Mares Puck 4 Dive Computer
Mares Puck 4 Dive Computer

The Mares Puck 4 offers intuitive navigation, advanced safety features and a sleek design—making it an essential addition to any diver’s gear.

Specific features on the Puck 4 include:

  • Customizable Bühlmann ZH-L16C Algorithm: Tailor your dive with customizable gradient factors, providing a personalized and safe underwater experience
  • Versatile Dive Modes: From air to nitrox and bottom timer, the Puck 4 adapts to your diving needs, offering flexibility for various dive profiles
  • Multigas Capability: Dive confidently with the ability to use up to three gases, ensuring you’re prepared for diverse underwater environments
  • Segmented Display Excellence: The crystal-clear segment display, created with chip-on-glass technology and boasting 800 segments, ensures you stay informed with a quick glance
  • Functional Bottom Timer: Utilize the bottom timer mode with a resettable average depth and stopwatch, adding practicality to your dive experience
  • Decompression Dive Planner: Plan your dives with precision using the decompression dive planner, allowing user-adjustable surface intervals for safer underwater excursions.
  • Digital Logbook: Keep track of your underwater journeys with a logbook capacity of 100 dives, complete with graphs accessible via the Mares app for comprehensive post-dive analysis
  • Battery Life: The user-replaceable CR 2450 battery ensures a reliable power source, with a lifespan of up to 100 dives
  • Connectivity: Integrated Bluetooth enables direct connection to your smart device, facilitating easy data transfer and analysis via the Mares app.
  • Single-Button Control: Navigate with a single button, providing a user-friendly interface for hassle-free operation
  • Adaptable Straps: Customize your experience by easily removing and replacing straps with a bungee for added comfort and flexibility
  • Mission Console Compatibility: Connect with the Mission Console for a comprehensive dive data overview
  • Firmware Updates: Keep your dive computer up-to-date with firmware updates conveniently delivered through the Mares app

Participants can increase their chances of winning by completing a variety of bonus actions, such as:

• Watching exclusive Aggressor Adventures videos
• Visiting featured destination landing pages
• Referring friends to the sweepstakes
• Completing additional engagement activities

The sweepstakes ends on August 12, 2025.

To enter and view all bonus entry options, go to aggressor.com.

John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

