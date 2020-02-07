Carla Sue Hanson, the President of the Freediving governing body AIDA International has passed away in California following a short battle with Cancer.

Affectionately known as “Madame President”, Carla had been President of AIDA International since 2016 and was recently re-elected for the 2020 mandate. She was also a regular in the DeeperBlue.com team at events such as the DEMA Show and the Blue Wild Show.

Prior to this role had held several roles in the organization totaling a decade of volunteering for AIDA. She was widely regarded as an iconic figure in the Freediving community.

She passed away on Thursday 6th February 2020 in hospital surrounded by her family.

** This is a breaking news item. Please check back as this article will be updated with more information as it becomes available. **