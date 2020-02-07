Ikelite aficionados can now get their hands on the House Ikelite T-shirt.

The garment is made of a lightweight polycotton blended fabric that is super comfortable and feels like you have owned it for years. The new Tee is available in one color: Heather Lieutenant, otherwise known as Army Green.

The comfortable t-shirt is available in five different sizes: small, medium, large, X-Large, and XX-Large. The design of the item is slim-fitting, so if you like a more roomy fit, it is advisable to size up when ordering your shirt.

The new t-shirt retails for US$25/~£19.25 /~€22.70, and you can order your House Ikelite T-shirt here.