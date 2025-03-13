Thursday, March 13, 2025
Alessia Zecchini’s Book ‘Dive Deep’ Is Now Available In English

'Dive Deep' by Alessia Zecchini
'Dive Deep' by Alessia Zecchini

Champion freediver Alessia Zecchini recently announced that her book, “Dive Deep: A Journey Into the Depths of the Body and the Ocean,” is now available for purchase in English.

In the book, Zecchini shares stories about her record-breaking dives, the transformative lessons learned underwater and the unrelenting passion that drives her to explore the uncharted. Her bond with the ocean is not just professional but profoundly personal – a source of inspiration, strength and self-discovery.

Zecchini wrote on her Instagram page:

“For years, so many of you have asked for the English translation of my book Apnea, and now it’s real and finally available!

“A journey into my world, my vulnerabilities, and my deepest challenges. Where breath meets the abyss, where limits crumble, where the ocean becomes both a teacher and a mirror. This book is about an immense passion, dreams, setbacks, and that invisible force that always pulls us back up.”

Fifty percent of every sale will be donated to Isla ng Bata, a nonprofit organization based in the Philippines that works to protect the rights of children.

The book is available for purchase in paperback and ebook on Lulu, for US$20 and $9, respectively.

John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

