Saturday, August 2, 2025
Scuba Diving

Another Operation Hannibal Wreck Located In The Baltic Sea

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

-

Shipwreck
Shipwreck

Polish technical diving team Baltitech recently located the wreck of the Baltenland, a German cargo steamer lost in the Baltic Sea during World War II.

The ship was torpedoed on December 26, 1944, by the Soviet submarine K-56 during Operation Hannibal, the German evacuation of personnel from the Courland Pocket.

Operation Hannibal was one of the largest sea evacuations in history, moving German troops and civilians away from the oncoming Red Army as Soviet forces advanced along the Baltic coast in early 1945.

The location of the wreck is something the Baltitech team has been trying to determine for some time. She was found at a depth of 91m/~300ft. The Baltenland was a 103-meter/338-foot-long vessel, built in Sunderland, UK, in 1904 and named initially Valdona. Her final resting place was found approximately 9 kilometers from the position recorded in wartime reports.

The Baltenland’s history is symbolic of the era’s turmoil. The vessel was seized by German forces in Rotterdam in 1940. She was then rechristened Baltenland and used to shuttle supplies and refugees between Kiel and Gdynia.

The wreck is heavily damaged from the impact of two torpedoes, and is currently covered in a huge amount of nets.

Commenting on the find, Baltictech stated:

“These two torpedoes, and a huge explosion of carried ammunition, caused the wreckage to be greatly destroyed.”

While wreck hunter and acclaimed photographer Tomasz Stachura, who is also the founder and CEO of dive-suit manufacturer Santi Diving, added:

“It’s a pity that the wreckage is so far and deep, because it probably hides more secrets.”

SourceDivernet
Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
113,124FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
13,177FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2025 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US