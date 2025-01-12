Aqualung Seeks New Brand Ambassadors

Aqualung is inviting avid divers to become company brand ambassadors.

In its announcement, the company said:

“Aqualung is all about adventure and sustainability, and we’re proud to support projects that make a positive impact. Our gear has won the hearts of explorers everywhere, and we’d love for you to be a part of our journey. So, what are you waiting for?”

According to Aqualung, as a company ambassador, you’ll get to:

“Enjoy a full set of awesome Aqualung gear!

“Test our state-of-the-art equipment and provide feedback to help us innovate.

“Share your exciting experiences on your social media as well as ours—let’s inspire others together!

“Participate in exclusive events.”

Applications are due by January 31, 2025 and can be submitted here.