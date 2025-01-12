Sunday, January 12, 2025
Aqualung Seeks New Brand Ambassadors

John Liang
By John Liang

Aqualung Seeking New Ambassadors (Image credit: Aqualung)

Aqualung is inviting avid divers to become company brand ambassadors.

In its announcement, the company said:

“Aqualung is all about adventure and sustainability, and we’re proud to support projects that make a positive impact. Our gear has won the hearts of explorers everywhere, and we’d love for you to be a part of our journey. So, what are you waiting for?”

According to Aqualung, as a company ambassador, you’ll get to:

  • “Enjoy a full set of awesome Aqualung gear!
  • “Test our state-of-the-art equipment and provide feedback to help us innovate.
  • “Share your exciting experiences on your social media as well as ours—let’s inspire others together!
  • “Participate in exclusive events.”

Applications are due by January 31, 2025 and can be submitted here.

