Aqualung Seeks New Brand Ambassadors

Aqualung is inviting avid divers to become company brand ambassadors.
In its announcement, the company said:
“Aqualung is all about adventure and sustainability, and we’re proud to support projects that make a positive impact. Our gear has won the hearts of explorers everywhere, and we’d love for you to be a part of our journey. So, what are you waiting for?”
According to Aqualung, as a company ambassador, you’ll get to:
- “Enjoy a full set of awesome Aqualung gear!
- “Test our state-of-the-art equipment and provide feedback to help us innovate.
- “Share your exciting experiences on your social media as well as ours—let’s inspire others together!
- “Participate in exclusive events.”
Applications are due by January 31, 2025 and can be submitted here.