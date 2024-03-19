Aqualung Unveils New AXIOM i3+ BCD

Aqualung has introduced its newest buoyancy compensation device, the AXIOM i3+.

The jacket-style BCD featured an inner “Wrapture” harness that hold the diver tight and keeps him or her upright by distributing tank weight.

The i3+ technology allows the diver to adjust buoyancy with a simple side lever, where pulling up inflates in small or large bursts, while pushing down opens all the exhaust valves to vent without adjusting body position.

There’s also the SureLock II Weight Release System pockets that can be snapped in with an audible click and quickly removed with a single pull.

Additionally, the swivelling buckles turn to follow the fit of the diver’s torso as the webbing is adjusted.

The AXIOM i3+ BCD retails for US$849/~€781.

For more info, go to aqualung.com.