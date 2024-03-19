Tuesday, March 19, 2024
Aqualung Unveils New AXIOM i3+ BCD

John Liang
By John Liang

Aqualung's AXIOM i3+ Men's and Women's BCDs
Aqualung's AXIOM i3+ Men's and Women's BCDs

Aqualung has introduced its newest buoyancy compensation device, the AXIOM i3+.

The jacket-style BCD featured an inner “Wrapture” harness that hold the diver tight and keeps him or her upright by distributing tank weight.

The i3+ technology allows the diver to adjust buoyancy with a simple side lever, where pulling up inflates in small or large bursts, while pushing down opens all the exhaust valves to vent without adjusting body position.

There’s also the SureLock II Weight Release System pockets that can be snapped in with an audible click and quickly removed with a single pull.

Additionally, the swivelling buckles turn to follow the fit of the diver’s torso as the webbing is adjusted.

The AXIOM i3+ BCD retails for US$849/~€781.

For more info, go to aqualung.com.

John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

