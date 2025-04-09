Thursday, April 10, 2025
Diving Travel

Are Diving Bans In The Red Sea Really Just Weather-Related?

John Liang
By John Liang

-

Red Sea Diving (Adobe Stock)
Red Sea Diving (Adobe Stock)

Over the past few weeks, Egyptian authorities have issued a number of diving bans in the Red Sea region — from shore as well as from vessels, ostensibly due to weather conditions.

Some in the local dive community, though, think the bans may be an overreaction due to recent incidents that saw several liveaboard vessels catch fire and/or sink.

In February, with 16 incidents involving liveaboard dive boats in the Red Sea having taken place over the last five years, the UK government issued a “safety bulletin” for British divers thinking about traveling to the region.

The Marine Accident Investigation Branch’sSafety Bulletinrecommended:

“Prospective customers are advised only to book liveaboard dive holidays through reputable vendors who can provide assurance about the safety standards applicable to the dive boat. On arrival on board, customers should request that the crew provide a thorough safety briefing before departure.”

Several months prior to the bulletin’s issuance, the MAIB said:

“Following the protocols in the IMO Casualty Investigation Code, the MAIB has formally registered the UK as a Substantially Interested State in the Egyptian safety investigations into these accidents.

“From the evidence the MAIB has obtained so far there is cause for serious concern about the safety of some of the Egyptian dive boats operating in the Red Sea. The Chief Inspector of Marine Accidents has written to the Egyptian Authority for Maritime Safety (EAMS) setting out his concerns and seeking full participation in the EAMS investigations.”

Sourcethescubanews.com
John Liang
John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
113,056FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
13,177FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2024 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US