Australian Tech Divers Survey The Nemesis Shipwreck

A team of Australian technical divers has carried out a deep survey on the wreck of the steamship Nemesis.

The wreck is lying at a depth of approximately 160m/525ft, approximately 26 km/16 miles off Wollongong, New South Wales.

The Nemesis was built in 1881 in Whitby, UK, and featured an iron hull. The vessel took part in the initial gold rushes in Western Australia in the 1890s. Later, the ship was primarily used for transporting coke and coal. The ship sank during a storm in early July 1904.

Four Australian technical divers conducted the survey expedition:

Samir Alhafith.

Dave Apperley.

Rus Pnevski

John Wooden.

The team conducted the expedition from the dive boat Aquila. During the dive, the team spent 9 minutes at depth exploring and surveying the wreck. The dive was initially planned for June 7, 2025. However, due to adverse weather conditions, the team had to reschedule, and the dive was eventually carried out on June 18. The team used rebreathers and DPVs to carry out the survey.

Discussing their project with the media, Sydney Project divers told Divernet:

“We would like to go back again, before winter’s end and currents pick upIt’s an expensive exercise and we are looking at doing photogrammetry of the wreck, but we’re going to try to get some funding support via government or corporates.”