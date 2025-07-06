Sunday, July 6, 2025
Scuba Diving

Australian Tech Divers Survey The Nemesis Shipwreck

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

-

Shipwreck
Shipwreck

A team of Australian technical divers has carried out a deep survey on the wreck of the steamship Nemesis.

The wreck is lying at a depth of approximately 160m/525ft, approximately 26 km/16 miles off Wollongong, New South Wales.

The Nemesis was built in 1881 in Whitby, UK, and featured an iron hull. The vessel took part in the initial gold rushes in Western Australia in the 1890s. Later, the ship was primarily used for transporting coke and coal. The ship sank during a storm in early July 1904.

Four Australian technical divers conducted the survey expedition:

  • Samir Alhafith.
  • Dave Apperley.
  • Rus Pnevski
  • John Wooden.

The team conducted the expedition from the dive boat Aquila. During the dive, the team spent 9 minutes at depth exploring and surveying the wreck. The dive was initially planned for June 7, 2025. However, due to adverse weather conditions, the team had to reschedule, and the dive was eventually carried out on June 18. The team used rebreathers and DPVs to carry out the survey.

Discussing their project with the media, Sydney Project divers told Divernet:

“We would like to go back again, before winter’s end and currents pick upIt’s an expensive exercise and we are looking at doing photogrammetry of the wreck, but we’re going to try to get some funding support via government or corporates.”

SourceDivernet
Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
113,124FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
13,177FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2025 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US