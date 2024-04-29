Monday, April 29, 2024
BARE’s Eclipse Hooded Rashguards Now Available

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

-

Eclipse Hooded rashguard men and women styles
Eclipse Hooded rashguard for men and women

BARE has announced the release of its Eclipse hooded rashguards for men and women.

Features of the Eclipse rashguard include:

  • 50+ UV rating.
  • Made from recycled polyester.
  • Features 6oz/170gm fabric.
  • PFC free.
  • Thumb Holes.
  • Available for both men’s and women’s styles.

The garments also feature a 7-Day Fresh antimicrobial treatment, which keeps bad odors away even after several days of use. The quick-drying fabric features directional wicking to ensure you stay dry and comfortable. In addition, there is a small utility pocket on the back, allowing you to store small items while in the water.

The Eclipse rashguard retails for US$84.95/~£69/~€79.8, and you can find the men’s version here and the women’s version here.

Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

