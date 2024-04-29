BARE’s Eclipse Hooded Rashguards Now Available

BARE has announced the release of its Eclipse hooded rashguards for men and women.
Features of the Eclipse rashguard include:
- 50+ UV rating.
- Made from recycled polyester.
- Features 6oz/170gm fabric.
- PFC free.
- Thumb Holes.
- Available for both men’s and women’s styles.
The garments also feature a 7-Day Fresh antimicrobial treatment, which keeps bad odors away even after several days of use. The quick-drying fabric features directional wicking to ensure you stay dry and comfortable. In addition, there is a small utility pocket on the back, allowing you to store small items while in the water.
The Eclipse rashguard retails for US$84.95/~£69/~€79.8, and you can find the men’s version here and the women’s version here.