BARE’s Eclipse Hooded Rashguards Now Available

BARE has announced the release of its Eclipse hooded rashguards for men and women.

Features of the Eclipse rashguard include:

50+ UV rating.

Made from recycled polyester.

Features 6oz/170gm fabric.

PFC free.

Thumb Holes.

Available for both men’s and women’s styles.

The garments also feature a 7-Day Fresh antimicrobial treatment, which keeps bad odors away even after several days of use. The quick-drying fabric features directional wicking to ensure you stay dry and comfortable. In addition, there is a small utility pocket on the back, allowing you to store small items while in the water.

The Eclipse rashguard retails for US$84.95/~£69/~€79.8, and you can find the men’s version here and the women’s version here.