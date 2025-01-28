Tuesday, January 28, 2025
Barrington Scott Sets Guinness World Record for Fastest Scuba Dive Across Seven Continents

By John Liang

Barrington 'BJ' Scott Sets New Guinness World Record

Barrington “BJ” Scott has set a Guinness World Record for the fastest time to scuba dive on all seven continents, completing the feat in just 19 days, 19 hours and 40 minutes.

Scott’s path to this record was shaped by a lifetime of challenges and triumphs. After spending time in foster care and completing a military deployment to Afghanistan, he found healing and purpose through his love of scuba diving. His diving journey began in 2015 in the Bahamas, and he became a master scuba instructor three years ago.

In an Instagram post, Scott said:

“I’m still floating on cloud 9 — ya boy is a Guinness World Record holder! Crazy!! I want to thank everyone who supported me on this journey. Every message, every dollar donated, and every share has helped make this possible.”

Scott’s accomplishment goes beyond the record. A passionate advocate for representation in watersports, he’s dedicated to increasing diversity in the scuba diving industry, where African Americans make up only 5 to 8 percent.

According to Scott:

“Setting this record is more than a personal accomplishment. It’s a testament to resilience, exploration, and the beauty of our planet’s underwater world. I hope this inspires others — especially within the Black community — to embrace watersports and adventure.”

John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

