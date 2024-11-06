Wednesday, November 6, 2024
Bastien Soleil Is Exhibiting His Underwater Photography In Monaco and Miami

John Liang
By John Liang

'Saint Sebastien' by Bastien Soleil
'Saint Sebastien' by Bastien Soleil

Underwater photographer Bastien Soleil is showing his works in an exhibition called “Odyssée” in Europe and the USA.

The first one is being held in Monaco from October 31st through November 7, 2024 at the Monegasque Committee of the AIAP to UNESCO while the second one is in Miami from September 2024 through July 2025 at the Lina Cerrone Gallery, with the opening taking place on November 23rd, 2024.

Soleil creates all his works while freediving:

“Creating my works in apnea requires a high level of discipline from all involved. There’s no room for chance or amateurism when diving deeper than 10 meters to capture an image. The level of preparation and concentration required for the few seconds that the pose lasts obliges us all to a state of being close to meditation. Time must stop for the magic to happen. It’s exhausting but also beautiful. However, as I often remind, I don’t ask the viewer to consider this performance as a whole, but to open themselves to the symbols present in my works. The meaning will always be more important than the form.”

'Origin' by Bastien Soleil
‘Origin’ by ‘Saint Sebastien’ by Bastien Soleil
John Liang
John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

