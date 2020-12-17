Big Deep Podcast Season 2 Starts This Week

Just because Season 1 of the DeeperBlue Podcast has concluded doesn’t mean you can’t get your auditory ocean fix.

In fact, Season 2 of the Big Deep Podcast just started this week featuring an interview with Sea Shepherd Founder Captain Paul Watson.

Watson has been at the forefront of the ocean environment for years and was seminal in the foundation of two renowned organizations, Greenpeace, and then years later, Sea Shepherd.

Future episodes will feature Canadian Geographic Explorer-in-Residence and renowned cave diver Jill Heinerth, Hammerhead shark researcher Dr. Mikki McComb-Kobza and more.

You can subscribe on iTunes, Overcast, Spotify and Google Podcasts.