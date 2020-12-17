Saturday, January 9, 2021
Big Deep Podcast Season 2 Starts This Week

By John Liang

Big Deep Season Two Is Coming in Two Weeks
Just because Season 1 of the DeeperBlue Podcast has concluded doesn’t mean you can’t get your auditory ocean fix.

In fact, Season 2 of the Big Deep Podcast just started this week featuring an interview with Sea Shepherd Founder Captain Paul Watson.

Watson has been at the forefront of the ocean environment for years and was seminal in the foundation of two renowned organizations, Greenpeace, and then years later, Sea Shepherd.

Future episodes will feature Canadian Geographic Explorer-in-Residence and renowned cave diver Jill Heinerth, Hammerhead shark researcher Dr. Mikki McComb-Kobza and more.

John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

