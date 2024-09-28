Saturday, September 28, 2024
BoatUS Seeks Reviewers For Abandoned Boat Grant Applications

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

Abandoned and derelict vessel (Image courtesy BoatUS Foundation)
Abandoned and derelict vessel (Image courtesy BoatUS Foundation)

The BoatUS Foundation has issued a call to action, seeking volunteer reviewers interested in looking at new grant applications for the removal of abandoned vessels from US waterways.

The foundation is looking for a diverse and wide-ranging panel of volunteers who will evaluate applications for Abandoned and Derelict Vessel (ADV) removal grants. These evaluations should be taking place between December 2024 and July 2025. 

In terms of time commitment, the foundation expects volunteers to commit to one review cycle, which lasts two to three months. During that cycle, they are expected to put in about 25 hours of meetings, proposal reviews and such.

Commenting on the effort, BoatUS Foundation President Heather Lougheed stated:

“This is a coordinated, impactful investment to remove abandoned and derelict vessels, and we’re proud to help NOAA carry out this important mission to rid our shores and waterways of marine debris. Our goal over the next four years is to focus on the immediate issue – the substantial number of ADVs that need removal.” 

You can find more information here

Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

