BoatUS Seeks Reviewers For Abandoned Boat Grant Applications

The BoatUS Foundation has issued a call to action, seeking volunteer reviewers interested in looking at new grant applications for the removal of abandoned vessels from US waterways.

The foundation is looking for a diverse and wide-ranging panel of volunteers who will evaluate applications for Abandoned and Derelict Vessel (ADV) removal grants. These evaluations should be taking place between December 2024 and July 2025.

In terms of time commitment, the foundation expects volunteers to commit to one review cycle, which lasts two to three months. During that cycle, they are expected to put in about 25 hours of meetings, proposal reviews and such.

Commenting on the effort, BoatUS Foundation President Heather Lougheed stated:

“This is a coordinated, impactful investment to remove abandoned and derelict vessels, and we’re proud to help NOAA carry out this important mission to rid our shores and waterways of marine debris. Our goal over the next four years is to focus on the immediate issue – the substantial number of ADVs that need removal.”

You can find more information here.