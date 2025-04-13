Bonassi Announces Plans To Expand In The US

Bonassi has announced its expansion into the United States.

The Italian brand already has a strong presence in the Mexican Caribbean. However, it now has ambitious growth plans this year in the US. The company aims to cement its reputation as a premier supplier of high-end diving, freediving, spearfishing and snorkeling equipment.

Bonassi was founded by Alberto and Andrea Bonassi, and boasts a heritage of over 40 years in the diving industry. This experience has shaped the company’s commitment to producing innovative, high-quality equipment catering to both professionals and enthusiasts alike.

Bonassi’s range of products includes BCDs, regulators, wetsuits, fins, masks and hooded vests. All of its product line is built and tested through partners in the Caribbean using the products daily. These partnerships underscore the brand’s reliability and trust within the diving community.

The company aims to deliver beyond its products and provide exceptional customer service and operational support. Bonassi provides expertise in maintenance and spare parts for its products, ensuring diving centers can rely on a continuous service and technical support to keep their operations up and running.

Commenting on the new expansion, company founder Alberto Bonassi stated:

“We are proud to offer products that cater to a wide range of underwater activities, from diving to freediving, spearfishing, and snorkeling. Our BCDs and regulators are all crafted in Italy, reflecting our dedication to craftsmanship, design and innovation. Our goal is to continuously pursue excellence and become the future of diving equipment. We are excited to expand our presence in the U.S. market, and we look forward to building new relationships with the diving community here.”