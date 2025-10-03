BREAKING: Diving Community Mourns Death Of Michael Menduno

Michael Menduno, InDEPTH Magazine Editor-in-Chief and coiner of the term “technical diving,” died earlier today, according to multiple tributes on his Facebook page.

Menduno last month had suffered a stroke and up until yesterday (Thursday) was reportedly slowly recovering.

Menduno – known in diving circles as “M2” – stands out as a defining figure in technical diving journalism. He coined the term “technical diving” and launched aquaCORPS: The Journal for Technical Diving (1990–1996), a magazine that helped bring advanced diving methods into the mainstream of the sport diving community.

News of Menduno’s passing has resulted in an outpouring of grief from the global dive community. Here are some of the tributes:

DeeperBlue.com Founder Stephan Whelan:

“Absolutely devastated to hear of the passing of my dear friend and colleague Michael Menduno.

“He was an absolute legend in the diving industry and had a heart of gold. As a fellow journalist and editor we collaborated on lots of projects together.

“He coined the term ‘technical diving,’ launched the original tech diving magazine aquaCORPS, was an organiser of various global Tech Diving conferences, founded InDEPTH Magazine, the magazine of Global Underwater Explorers (GUE) and was a contributing writer for DeeperBlue.com and co-host of DeeperBlue Podcast.

“I truly can’t believe he is gone. Rest in peace my friend you have left a big hole in many people’s lives.”

Divernet.com Editorial Director Mark Evans:

“I am totally in shock to hear of the passing of M2. What makes it even-more upsetting is the fact that I had literally just been speaking to him a couple of weeks before he suffered his stroke, and we had been planning a Q&A in Scuba Diver, and to have him as a Main Stage speaker at our Scuba Shows in Long Beach and Atlantic City in 2026. He was so excited, as were we, and we left it that we would discuss details near the time. Absolutely devastated that none of that will now never happen. Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time.”

Jill Heinerth:

“We’re just now learning of the passing of Michael Menduno, following a courageous battle with overwhelming medical challenges. In the days ahead, many will share photos of his warm smile and generous spirit — a reflection of the way he lifted so many of us through his writing and editorial work.

“Michael was a true pioneer: he coined the term technical diving and published AquaCorps, which played a vital role in shaping and uniting the diving community we have today. Much love to his family and also to Stratis Kas who has been keeping us all informed while keeping Michael’s work going.”

Aron Arngrimsson :

“Really saddened to hear about Michael Menduno’s passing. M2 was the OG – literally the person who coined the word Technical Diving.

“When I started my first technical diving operation in 2010 – scouring through old magazines of AquaCorps was my inspiration to learn about the development of our industry since its inception. He was this witty, energetic writer with a style that captivated you on what could be a fairly dry subject.

“I was starstruck when I met him for the first time, but he couldn’t have been nicer to me and I was thrilled to be able to call him a friend as the years passed.

“He worked tirelessly to push our industry together through events, publications and conferences – making us more informed and safer. To be a part of Rebreather Forum 4 with him is a memory I will always cherish deeply.

“Fair winds and calms seas M2, and my deepest condolences to his family and loved ones.

“Rest In Peace.”

Rosemary “Roz” Lunn:

“It is fair to say Michael was a global technical diving icon. So glad he was my friend and colleague.”

Christina Zenato:

“It’s with a heavy heart that I just heard about the passing of Michael Menduno following complications from a stroke.

“Michael coniated the label “technical diving” and normalized the style of diving through his first publication “Aqua Corps” conferences and more recently with the still active InDEPTH Magazine.

“With me the memories of times spent together at dive shows, dinners, conversations, and the stories he shared about the featured articles in Aqua Corps, the out the norm ideas and the courage to share it all.

“Rest well Michael.”

Divesoft:

“The entire Divesoft team is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of our friend and one of the true fathers of modern technical diving, Michael Menduno.

“Thank you, Michael, for lighting the way. Every depth we reach is a testament to your pioneering vision. Fair winds and following seas, M2.

“We send our deepest condolences to the family.”

Joel Silverstein:

“Last night I lost a friend and colleague, Michael Menduno.”

“Michael and I first crossed paths in the early 1990s, at the beginnings of what became known as Technical Diving—a term he himself coined. At the time, he was publishing AquaCorps while I was producing Sub Aqua. We were rivals and colleagues, but over the years we developed a deep respect and appreciation for each other’s work.

“Michael was a unique and special voice in our world. He had the ability to look past the glitter and focus on what truly mattered in the often dangerous realm of technical diving. We shared the heartbreak of losing many friends over the past three decades, and we also shared the privilege of serving together on panels going back as far as 1992.

“As we both grew older, Michael took great joy in sharing his knowledge with the younger generation of explorers and technologists. He did that with my son Jona, and the two of them became friends in their own right—something I always deeply appreciated.

“What always stood out to me was Michael’s enduring love for diving and his genuine care for people. His vision and his passion left a lasting mark on our community.

“He will be greatly missed.

“Godspeed M2”

Audrey Cudel:

“It is with deep sadness I have learnt today that our dear friend Michael Menduno has passed away. He was too big of an heart for his to recover after a stroke some weeks ago.

“Thirty years back, Michael was already a legend to me. The passionate founder of the AquaCorps magazine back in the 90’s who introduced Technical Diving to the general public. A passion he kept on sharing through writings, conferences and more modern media throughout the years.

“Over the past years, our professional collaboration turned into an inevitable and cherished friendship for his humbleness, kindness, sense of humor, communicative energy and creativity were truly unique in the diving industry.

“Condolences to his beloved ones.

“Rest in peace M2, it was an honor to meet you. Hope you find time to read this Diving Machine book I handed over to you last time we met. See you there.”

See more tributes (or leave one of your own) on Menduno’s Facebook page.