Sunday, April 14, 2024
Canada Signs UN BBNJ Agreement In New York

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

Seventh Annual United Nations World Oceans Day Photo Competition Now Accepting Submissions (Image credit: Dan Charity)

The Canadian government has signed the agreement on Conservation and Sustainable Use of Marine Biological Diversity of Areas beyond National Jurisdiction, also known as the “BBNJ Agreement.”

The event took place in New York City and was signed on behalf of the Canadian government by:

  • Mélanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs.
  • Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change.
  • Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard.

Commenting on the signing and the nation’s commitment to the treaty, Joly stated:

“Canada’s signature signals and reinforces our commitment to the protection of our oceans and marine biodiversity. Achieving these global goals will only be possible through a multilateral collaboration. We strongly encourage other countries to join the agreement and adopt the necessary changes accordingly.”

While Guilbeault added:

“When Canada helped land the Global Biodiversity Framework at COP15 in Montreal, one of our top commitments was to protect 30 per cent of our oceans by 2030. We simply cannot get there without a treaty to protect our high seas beyond national jurisdiction. Canada will continue to work with international partners to protect the world’s oceans by implementing strong, effective and practical measures so that ocean wildlife can survive and thrive.”

Finally, Lebouthillier added:

“People around the world rely on healthy oceans – they are the backbone of many economies, cultures, and ecosystems. Canada, a maritime nation with the longest coastline in the world, is proud to sign the BBNJ Agreement. Today, from coast to coast to coast, we adhere to a coordinated approach to establishing marine protected areas on the high seas, working towards protecting 30 per cent of the world’s oceans by 2030.”

You can find the Canadian Government statement about the signing here.

Sourcethescubanews.com
