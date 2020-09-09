Caradonna Adventures is Seeking Videographers!

Videographers! Scuba4U TV and Cardonna Adventures are seeking your video for their “The Ocean Watch” initiative.

The project aims to gather videos from around the world that will allow the health of the reefs and ocean to be monitored and documented.

The project aims to track the health of our oceans from the point of view of divers and allow everyone, including non-divers, to see how they are progressing over time.

Divers who want to contribute a video need to register, then log in to the site. Then, they are free to upload a video. Videos must meet the following requirements:

A maximum length of 5 minutes.

Minimum resolution of 720 DPI.

Any of the following formats: avi, wmv, mp4, mpg, mov, mpeg.

You need to include the specific date of capture and location so that they can be sorted.

You can find out more information here, check out the 2020 guide here, or email for more information here.