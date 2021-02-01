Monday, February 1, 2021
Scuba Diving

Catch Up With DeeperBlue Founder On Fancy A Brew Diving Podcast

By John Liang

-

Andy Clark, a British ex-military diver, is back this month with season two of his lighthearted and inspirational podcast “Are you a Scuba Diver – Fancy a Brew?

Season 2 kicks off today with DeeperBlue.com Founder Stephan Whelan as he chats with Andy over a wide range of topics including the last 25 years of DeeperBlue.com, favorite types of diving, and how the dive industry needs to “think differently” coming out of the pandemic.

Andy’s podcast aims to be impactful and entertaining, with insightful conversations from an international array of guests, some well known, and some you won’t have heard of.

Andy described the podcast to DeeperBlue.com:

From dive professionals to passionate conservationists or fledgling divers, all have a story to tell, which can influence others to take that next step. With a brew in hand, topics are wide-ranging but slightly weighted in favor of technical diving, shark conservation, and underwater photography. This is a show for every diver, with no association or brand loyalty, it’s for those who enjoy a lighthearted chat on the back of a boat or during a surface interval.”

Are you a Scuba Diver – Fancy a Brew? is released every Monday on all the usual podcast apps and YouTube.

You can listen to the first episode of Season 2 featuring Stephan by heading to the Fancy A Brew website, on YouTube, subscribing in your favorite podcast app or you can listen below.

John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

