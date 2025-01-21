Tuesday, January 21, 2025
CAYAGO Unveils The New SEABOB F9 Designed by Studio F. A. Porsche

John Liang
John Liang

-

CAYAGO's new SEABOB F9

CAYAGO AG unveiled the new SEABOB F9 models at this year’s boot Dusseldorf show in Germany.

After more than 10 years, the SEABOB F9 follows the SEABOB F5. The SEABOB F9 has been completely redeveloped from a technical point of view and provides unique driving characteristics. It has a thrust in the water that is measured in 60 TP.

The SEABOB F9 S boasts a Thrust Performance of 84 TP. This means that the water sled can pull its pilots through the water at speeds of well over 20 km/h (12.4mph). The battery runtime can last up to 1 hour with a sportive way of driving.

Another special highlight is the reduced weight of the electrically powered water sled to just over 20 kg (44 pounds).

The new vehicle weight has been made possible by the use of high-quality materials such as titanium, magnesium and carbon, according to the company. The engineering of the SEABOB F9 was therefore focused on a technically high-quality lightweight construction. All components meet the highest quality standards.

When designing this new watercraft, the designers from Studio F. A. Porsche, in collaboration with the engineers at CAYAGO AG, were able to equip the SEABOB F9 with certain driving characteristics thanks to its special shape, the company said:

“The SEABOB F9 has thus created a unique symbiosis between a stylish form and a convincing hydrodynamic function.”

John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

