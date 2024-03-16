Celebrate National Dolphin Day By Adopting A Dolphin

The Pacific Whale Foundation and PacWhale Eco-Adventures have announced the perfect way to celebrate National Dolphin Day on April 14, 2024, with their “Adopt a Bottlenose Dolphin” program and the “Lanai Snorkel and Dolphin Watch” excursion.
The Adopt a Bottlenose Dolphin Program includes the following:
- Symbolically adopt a bottlenose dolphin.
- Packages start from $80 up to a $1,000 name-a-dolphin package.
- Adopters receive a package with a certificate, personalized story of the animal, sightings map, and much more.
- Participants also receive regular emails with information about the program, sightings, and other engagement opportunities.
The Lanai Snorkel and Dolphin Watch package trip includes:
- Snorkel the amazing reef off Lanai Island.
- Encounter Bottlenose spotted and spinner dolphins.
- A Certified Marine Naturalists on board for helpful information and guidance.
- Premium Snorkel Gear is provided for the trip.
- Flotation devices as needed
- An ocean mat is provided for fun and comfort.
- A Junior naturalist program is provided on board for kids.
- Continental breakfast and grilled lunch.
- Unlimited water, juice, and soda, and one complimentary alcoholic drink.
You can find out more about the Lanai snorkel trip here.