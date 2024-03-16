Celebrate National Dolphin Day By Adopting A Dolphin

The Pacific Whale Foundation and PacWhale Eco-Adventures have announced the perfect way to celebrate National Dolphin Day on April 14, 2024, with their “Adopt a Bottlenose Dolphin” program and the “Lanai Snorkel and Dolphin Watch” excursion.

The Adopt a Bottlenose Dolphin Program includes the following:

Symbolically adopt a bottlenose dolphin.

Packages start from $80 up to a $1,000 name-a-dolphin package.

Adopters receive a package with a certificate, personalized story of the animal, sightings map, and much more.

Participants also receive regular emails with information about the program, sightings, and other engagement opportunities.

The Lanai Snorkel and Dolphin Watch package trip includes:

Snorkel the amazing reef off Lanai Island.

Encounter Bottlenose spotted and spinner dolphins.

A Certified Marine Naturalists on board for helpful information and guidance.

Premium Snorkel Gear is provided for the trip.

Flotation devices as needed

An ocean mat is provided for fun and comfort.

A Junior naturalist program is provided on board for kids.

Continental breakfast and grilled lunch.

Unlimited water, juice, and soda, and one complimentary alcoholic drink.

You can find out more about the Lanai snorkel trip here.