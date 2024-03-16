Saturday, March 16, 2024
Celebrate National Dolphin Day By Adopting A Dolphin

Sam Helmy
GoFreediving Dolphin & Freediving Liveaboard - Copyright Danny Spitz www.thrublue.co.uk
GoFreediving Dolphin & Freediving Liveaboard - Copyright Danny Spitz www.thrublue.co.uk

The Pacific Whale Foundation and PacWhale Eco-Adventures have announced the perfect way to celebrate National Dolphin Day on April 14, 2024, with their “Adopt a Bottlenose Dolphin” program and the “Lanai Snorkel and Dolphin Watch” excursion.

The Adopt a Bottlenose Dolphin Program includes the following:

  • Symbolically adopt a bottlenose dolphin.
  • Packages start from $80 up to a $1,000 name-a-dolphin package.
  • Adopters receive a package with a certificate, personalized story of the animal, sightings map, and much more.
  • Participants also receive regular emails with information about the program, sightings, and other engagement opportunities.

The Lanai Snorkel and Dolphin Watch package trip includes:

  • Snorkel the amazing reef off Lanai Island.
  • Encounter Bottlenose spotted and spinner dolphins.
  • A Certified Marine Naturalists on board for helpful information and guidance.
  • Premium Snorkel Gear is provided for the trip.
  • Flotation devices as needed
  • An ocean mat is provided for fun and comfort.
  • A Junior naturalist program is provided on board for kids.
  • Continental breakfast and grilled lunch.
  • Unlimited water, juice, and soda, and one complimentary alcoholic drink.

You can find out more about the Lanai snorkel trip here.

Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

