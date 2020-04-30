Howard Rosenstein, founder of Fantasea Line, has been conducting a series of webinars during the COVID-19 pandemic, and his next one will be about the Red Sea.

Rosenstein, whose company builds underwater housings for cameras, is a member of the International Scuba Diving Hall of Fame.

In his next webinar, scheduled for today (Thursday April 30th), he’ll talk about his experiences diving the Red Sea over the past 50 years.

The webinar will take place at 2:30pm EST (11:30am PST/7:30am GMT). To watch it, register on Zoom.