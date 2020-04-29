Just because the COVID-19 pandemic is raging doesn’t mean you can’t do something to help the world’s endangered coral ecosystems.

The Paris-based nongovernmental organization Coral Guardian’s restoration efforts aren’t affected during the lockdown, and the NGO is asking people to take this time to think about the environment and act by adopting a coral.

With “Adopt a Coral,” Coral Guardian offers you an original and useful present for the ocean lover in your life.

By adopting a coral for €30 (~US$33) on their website, Coral Guardian will plant your coral on reefs that have been previously destroyed due to global warming and human activities.

The coral fragments are always indigenous species so as not to disturb the local ecosystem. Adopting a coral helps the reefs come back to life and biodiversity can settle there again.

After adopting a coral, Coral Guardian will send you a personalized adoption certificate with its GPS coordinates, a photograph, the name you have chosen for the coral and a photograph of the person who transplanted it. Adopting a coral is more than just a present for your friends, family and for oceans in general; it’s also a gift to local communities that depend on these ecosystems for their livelihoods.

You can also follow the evolution of the restored coral reef your coral contributed to by signing up to Coral Guardian’s newsletter on their website or by following them on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Youtube.

For more info on adopting your own coral, go to coralguardian.org or check out the video below.