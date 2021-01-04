Check Out SEAC’s Latest Space Wetsuit

SEAC has announced the introduction of its latest wetsuit, the Space.
The new suit is available in both 7mm and 5mm versions, making them suitable for a wide range of diving environments.
Features of the Space wetsuit include:
- Aquastop rear zip system to reduce water ingress and egress.
- Wrist and ankle seals and zippers.
- Neoprene neck seal for better thermal protection.
- Front collar zip for additional comfort.
- High friction areas reinforced with geometric design inserts.
- A rubber safety sleeve insert on the left sleeve to improve the security of your instruments.
The male version of the Space suit comes in sizes from S to XXXL and includes tall variants in M, L and Plus variants in M and L.
The female version, on the other hand, is available in sizes from XS to XXL, tall variants in S and M as well as plus variants in S and M.
You can check out a video of the Space below.