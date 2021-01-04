Saturday, January 9, 2021
Scuba Diving

Check Out SEAC’s Latest Space Wetsuit

By Sam Helmy

-

SEAC has announced the introduction of its latest wetsuit, the Space.

The new suit is available in both 7mm and 5mm versions, making them suitable for a wide range of diving environments.

Features of the Space wetsuit include:

  • Aquastop rear zip system to reduce water ingress and egress.
  • Wrist and ankle seals and zippers.
  • Neoprene neck seal for better thermal protection.
  • Front collar zip for additional comfort.
  • High friction areas reinforced with geometric design inserts.
  • A rubber safety sleeve insert on the left sleeve to improve the security of your instruments.

The male version of the Space suit comes in sizes from S to XXXL and includes tall variants in M, L and Plus variants in M and L.

The female version, on the other hand, is available in sizes from XS to XXL, tall variants in S and M as well as plus variants in S and M.

You can check out a video of the Space below.

DiveNewsWire
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life!

Scuba Diving

Dive Ninja Announces A new IDC Center in Cabo San Lucas

Sam Helmy -
Dive Ninja Expeditions has announced a new Instructor Development Center facility in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.
Scuba Diving

Divers Find Two Mammoth Tusks Off Florida Coast

John Liang -
Divers have found a pair of huge Columbian Mammoth tusks in the waters off Venice, Florida.
Scuba Diving

7till8 Earns ‘World’s Best Wetsuit’ Ranking

John Liang -
The folks at wetsuit maker 7till8 are sitting pretty at the start of 2021, with Stab Magazine recently releasing its "World's Best Wetsuit" test and ranking 7till8’s product on top.
