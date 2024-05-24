Friday, May 24, 2024
Check Out The Latest From DAN At Next Week’s Scuba Show

The Divers Alert Network will be connecting with attendees next weekend at the Scuba Show on Saturday, June 1, and Sunday, June 2, at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Throughout the event, the DAN team will be recording video testimonials in room 402A-B, located on the second floor of the venue near the event seminars. Participants will have the opportunity to share why they chose DAN membership and how the organization has helped them dive safely and confidently. Members can share their stories on camera by scheduling an appointment through DAN’s online signup form. Time slots are available on Saturday and Sunday.

At the DAN booth (213, 215 and 217), attendees can consult with safety experts about membership, dive accident insurance, travel protection, professional liability insurance and emergency response equipment.

According to DAN President and CEO Bill Ziefle:

“DAN is proud to be part of this year’s Scuba Show, a tradition for the Southern California dive community that celebrates the sport and industry we love. We look forward to connecting with attendees at the new venue and hearing the unique stories of DAN members based in California and beyond. For more than 40 years our mission has been to provide emergency medical assistance to divers in need — and we encourage every diver to become a DAN member.”

