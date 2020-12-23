Check Out The Ultimate Guide to Dive Watches

Saturday, January 9, 2021
By Sam Helmy

Oceanprises Books has announced the launch of its “Collector’s Guide to Dive Watches.”

The book is the work of Oceanprises Editorial Director Riad Yakzan, who conducted meticulous research into a whole host of the world’s leading dive watch brands, including Bulova, Doxa, Omega, Rolex, Tudor, and Zodiac.

All models in the book are capable of withstanding pressure between 10 ATM/100 meters to 100ATM/1,000 meters.

Commenting on his work, Yakzan said:

“Collecting diver watches has fascinated collectors around the world for decades. Whether it’s the Rolex Submariner Omega Seamaster or Zodiac Sea Wolf, enthusiasts can find amazing photos, reviews, ratings and other information in this book, which is a collectible itself.”

The book retails for US$29.95/~£22.30 /~€24.25, and you can order your copy here.

You can find out more about Oceanprises books here.

2 COMMENTS

    • the IWC is a modern diver, I assume the book discusses dive watches with deep history going back to the origins in the 50s and 60s like Blancpain, Omega, Rolex, Doxa, etc..

